Zamfara NSCDC Lauds Commandant-General, Marks 2024 Civil Defence Day

The State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Zamfara State Command, Commandant Sani Mustapha has extolled the laudable visions of the Corps Commandant General, Dr Abubakar Ahmed Audi as the Corps marks the 2024 International Civil Defence Day.

Commandant Mustapha stated that, the leadership qualities of the Commandant General is worthy of emulation, noting that, since his assumption of the position of the Corps Commandant General in the past three years, the Corps has witnessed a tremendous improvement and growth in leaps and bounds.

He said, the indefatigable Commandant General has encapsulated his visions in the five which is to Revamp, Rejig, Restructure, Reposition and Rejuvenate the Corps in line with international best practices.

The Commandant also disclosed that, this year’s International Civil Defence Day Celebration’s theme is ‘Honour Hereos and Promote Safety Skills’, reiterating that the theme is a depict of the NSCDC contributions to nation building, protection of critical infrastructures and the maintenance of security of which many personnel of the Corps have actually paid Supreme prices at the cause of duties.

He further referred to them as martyrs and true heroes who deserved to be honored in a day like this. The security consummate, Commandant Sani Mustapha called for a minute silence in honour of the Heroes who had gallantly paid Supreme prices at various times.

He also commiserates with the families of such fallen officers and men.

The NSCDC boss also advised the officers, men of the Corps and the general public to be vigilant and be mindful of their immediate environment, conscious of the people that come around them, observe keenly the kind of neighborhood they found themselves and say something when they see something to the appropriate authorities.

The International Civil Defence Day Celebration was wrapped up with a ten kilometer march led by the State Commandant, Sani Mustapha creating awareness amongst the Civil populace.

Meanwhile, the 2023 intakes of the Corps also had their passing out parade immediately after the celebration of the International Civil Defence Day.

The State Commandant, charged the trainees to assimilate and imbibe all the special training they have obtained within the past four months, urging the trained personnel to jettison the civilian mentality and take up the regimentation inculcated into them.