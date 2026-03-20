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March 20, 2026
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Zamfara NSCDC Deploys 643 Personnel For Eid-el-Fitr

The Zamfara State Command of the Nigeria Security And Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has announced the deployment of 643 personnel to ensure secured environments as the spirit of the festive period of ed-el-fitr is around the corner.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Zamfara NSCDC Command’s Spokesperson, ASCI Umar Mohammad M. saying, the State Commandant, Sani Mustapha approved the deployment of six hundred and forty three (643) personnel to safeguard citizens and their property during the Eid-elFitr celebrations proactively.

The statement confirmed the deployment to various Eid grounds across the 14 local government areas of the state to ensure peaceful but hitch-free before, during and after the celebrations.

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According to it, the commandant further urged the personnel to show character, consistency and display professionalism in the quest to maintain security and order in the state throughout the festive period efficiently.

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