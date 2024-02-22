Zamfara NSCDC Arrest Load Of Banned Jerrycans Of Fuel, Vandals Of Electric Cables

The Zamfara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday paraded a load of banned Jerrycans of fuel and vandals of electric cables, the violators of the State Government’s recent orders in the state at the State Command’s headquarters Gusau.

Briefing newsmen, Commandant Sani Mustapha, said that one Sani Yakubu was arrested by the operatives of the Corps for vandalizing the electric cables in the Classrooms of Government Girls Day Secondary School Tudun Wada Gusau, on the 18th of February 2024.

The suspect who also confessed to the crime said that this was his second attempt on the School, saying, he had initially vandalized some electrical fittings and wire which he sold to one Abubakar Ibrahim at the cost of N23000.

The exhibits found with him include 40 bunches of cable wires suspected to have been vandalized from the crime scene.

The State NSCDC Boss said the suspects will be charged in Court as soon as investigations are completed.

Similarly, Commandant Mustapha told newsmen that, the State Government had recently banned the sale of PMS products in Jerricans and also the transportation of bread in large quantities to unsuspected locations, and the order is currently under enforcement in order to cut off logistics and supplies to brigands by unsuspected members of the public.

He further noted that the Corps is a member of the enforcement team and sequel to that, the operatives of the Corps have on the 20th of February apprehended one Malam Isah Ahmed of Bakura town, who was caught buying PMS products in large numbers of Jerricans loaded in a black tinted Golf from a fueling station called Anshaibu Integrated Global Resource Limited at Talata Mafara.

The suspect was arrested alongside the pump attendant identified as Habibu Abdullahi alongside one other Usman Aliyu who is the driver of the black tinted Golf wagon.

Exhibits found with him include 40 Jerricans of 25 litters each loaded with PMS products and a black tinted Golf wagon with registration number GMM 40 XA Zamfara.

The Commandant said this act contravenes the Executive Orders issued by the State Government on the 7th of February 2024 and to this end, a thorough investigation will be carried out for the needful to be done.

Commandant Mustapha has however reiterated the resolve of the Corps to purge the State of all manners of criminalities, he, therefore, warned the general public to stay away from crimes of any sort as offenders will be ruthlessly dealt with using the extant laws of the federation.