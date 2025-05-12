Zamfara: Nigerian Red Cross Society Supports Vulnerable Women, Children

Share

The Nigerian Red Cross Society in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has launched financial support to 7,300 vulnerable children and women across the three Local Government Areas of Zamfara State comprising Tsafe, Gusau and Shinkafi.

Speaking during the distribution of the money to the targeted beneficiaries in Gusau the state capital Monday, the Secretary General of the Red Cross Society, Dr. Abubakar Kende, said the aim is to support the vulnerable children and women especially to afford their needs in terms of education and basic health services.

Kende informed that, the selected beneficiaries would be provided with cash ranging from N28,500 to N114,000 depending the size of the benefiting family, all with a view to alleviate the hardship being thrown into by the lingering security challenges bedeviled their communities.

He said the exercise would continue especially across the most hit communities that can not work on farms and extremely poor to attend to schools, as well as affording the basic health services.

The Secretary General warned the beneficiaries to utilize the financial assistance they have received by ensuring giving priority on their children’s education and facilitate for their hospital attendance when the need arise.

Commending the initiative, a beneficiary from Tsafe local government area, who identified herself as Khadija Musa Tsafe, said should such kind of support continue to be sustained by the people with well to do and other concerned organizations, the high rate of illiteracy and diseases could be conquered.

Khadija assured that, the financial assistance given to her would be judicially utilized to ensure the return and sustainability of her Children’s education, adding that, “I can not send my children to school due to my poor financial status, to the extent we can not eat even twice a day.”

