Zamfara: Nigerian Army Charges Troops To Operate In Accordance With Laws

The Nigerian Army headquarters, through its Department of Civil-Military Affairs, has warned the troops of 1 Brigade and Operation Fansan Yamma to strictly operate within Nigerian laws and International Humanitarian Principles.

The directive underscores the Army’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism in protecting the nation and its people.

The warning was delivered during the opening ceremony of a sensitization workshop on human rights and professional conduct held at the Command’s Guest Inn in Gusau, Zamfara State capital. Chief of Civil-Military Relations, Maj. Gen. Musa Auwal Ntsu-Ndagi, emphasized that troops must conduct operations in accordance with the law to avoid exposing the Nigerian Army to allegations of human rights violations.

“The Nigerian Army, under the able leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Veteran General Wadi Shaibu, and the esteemed order of the prestigious Nigerian Army Medal, is fully committed to integrating human rights principles into every facet of our operations,” he stated.

General Auwal further explained that respect for human rights is not merely a legal obligation but also a strategic imperative that enhances the credibility and legitimacy of troops in the eyes of the citizenry.

However, he cautioned that adherence to the law and humanitarian principles should not render troops passive in the execution of legitimate operations.

“Be decisive in your operations against enemies of the state. The Nigerian Army will back you as long as your actions remain within constitutionally mandated guidelines and respect human rights. Our operations demand not only courage and tactical prowess but also unwavering discipline and adherence to ethical conduct,” he said.

He further warned against the pilfering and sale of arms and ammunition, noting that such actions, whether in the Northwest or elsewhere in the country, would only exacerbate security challenges.

According to General Auwal, the sensitization seminar covered four thematic areas: responsible family living, abuse of drugs and psychoactive substances, peer influence and sale of arms and ammunition, and international humanitarian law alongside professional conduct of personnel.

Also speaking, the Commander of 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army, General M. Jimoh, said the workshop reinforces the Army’s unwavering commitment to professional excellence, ethical conduct, and strict adherence to human rights principles in military duties.

“In today’s complex internal security environment, where troops operate largely among civilian populations, observance of human rights, compliance with the Rules of Engagement, and respect for the rule of law remain indispensable to mission success and the sustenance of public trust,” he said.

General Jimoh commended the troops of 1 Brigade for demonstrating a commendable level of compliance with existing operational directives and professional standards. He noted that this has largely been achieved through sustained in-theatre training initiatives, continuous sensitization, and periodic review of Brigade Standing Orders and Standard Operating Procedures to align with evolving operational realities under Operation Fansan Yamma.