Zamfara: NGO Urges Gov Lawal To Declare Intervention Funds Received

A non-governmental organization, Concerned Organization for Democratic Sustenance and Good Governance (CORDSGOG), has called on Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, to publicly declare the total amount of intervention funds received from donor agencies and patriotic individuals since the inception of his administration.

Addressing journalists in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, the National Chairman of CORDSGOG, Isah Sa’idu Gusau, said that the organization, based on its constitutional mandate to monitor financial activities of democratically elected leaders, considers two years in office sufficient time to begin assessing the state’s revenue and expenditure under Governor Lawal.

“One of the most pressing concerns among the people of Zamfara State is the lack of transparency regarding the actual intervention funds received by the government from both donor agencies and individuals,” Sa’idu stated.

He recalled that at the start of his administration, Governor Lawal publicly declared that the state’s coffers were nearly empty and that this financial constraint had hindered the state’s ability to award contracts and implement developmental projects.

“Since then, our organization has made efforts to obtain credible information on the financial improvements brought in by the current administration, but no details have been made available to the public regarding how much has been generated and how it has been spent in the interest of the people,” Sa’idu added.

Sa’idu also lamented the deteriorating security situation in the state, noting that instead of subsiding, banditry, kidnappings, killings, and rape have worsened.

“These security challenges have forced residents of many towns and villages to flee their homes. Many now seek refuge in public spaces such as motor parks, mosques, and even uncompleted buildings in Gusau,” he said.

He described the plight of displaced persons in the state capital, stating that displaced men, women, and children have flooded the streets, begging for food. He raised concerns over reports of exploitation of displaced women by individuals who demand sexual favors in exchange for food.

In light of this, CORDSGOG is advocating for the urgent establishment of camps to accommodate Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), where they can receive the necessary care and protection.

“Given that Governor Dauda Lawal’s political motto is ‘Rescue Mission,’ we believe it is time for that mission to truly rescue the most vulnerable in Zamfara State—the IDPs,” Sa’idu concluded.

