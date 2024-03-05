Zamfara: NDE Trains 50 Women On Surveneir, Tie And Die

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has selected fifty women across the 14 Local Government Areas of Zamfara State to undergo a 5-day training on Surveneir and Tie and Die makings.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the training which would be carried concurrently on Tuesday, the Zamfara State Coordinator of the NDE, Khadija Hamza Kolo, said the women were selected for the skills acquisition with a view to facilitate them for self-reliance.

The Coordinator noted that, at the end of the training which is divided into two the training of 30 women for Surveneir, and 20 other women for the Tie and Die, the trainees will be supported with loans which were aimed to enable them to carry out their businesses, especially in the areas of what they are taught.

According to her, both the state and the national economy are expected to appreciate the trainee’s graduation for they would achieve a lot in the area of assisting their families hence, there would be self reliance.

Speaking on behalf of the trainees, Hadiza Isyaka, assured that, they would be attentive to the facilitators during the training and make the best use of what they learn as well as utilizing the support they would receive at the end for the successful commencement of their businesses afterwards.