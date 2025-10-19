Zamfara: NBTE, Almustaqil Partner To Train 167 Youths On Skills For Self-Reliance

The Almustaqil School of Technology and Vocational Training Centre, Kaura Namoda, in partnership with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, has flagged off the training of 167 youths in various skill areas aimed at promoting self-reliance and reducing unemployment in Zamfara State.

Speaking during the flag-off and orientation ceremony held on Saturday in Kaura Namoda, the Director of the centre, Mohammed Nasiru Makwashi, explained that the trainees will begin with poultry and fashion design, marking the first phase of a broader initiative covering 12 vocational trades.

According to him, the training is designed to address overdependence on government jobs by equipping participants with hands-on entrepreneurial skills.

“Through partnership and shared responsibility, we can collectively reduce unemployment, fight poverty, and build a stronger, more self-reliant society,” Makwashi said.

“This event marks a milestone in our joint efforts to empower our youths, create self-reliant citizens, and promote sustainable technical and vocational development in Zamfara State and Nigeria as a whole.”

He added that the selected participants were drawn from the 14 local government areas of the state and include civil servants, retirees, graduates, students, artisans, and out-of-school youths eager to acquire new skills for self-employment.

“The skills to be taught include carpentry, welding, plumbing, poultry farming, fashion design, agricultural enterprises, and electrical and solar installations,” Makwashi stated.

Also speaking, the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Major (Rtd.) Sanusi Ahmad Muhammad Asha, who serves as the leader of the Almustaqil School of Technology and Vocational Training Centre, commended the initiative, stressing that empowering youths with practical knowledge is a sustainable solution to unemployment, poverty, and insecurity.

The Emir urged the trainees to be dedicated and focused throughout the six-month training, assuring them that the programme would prepare them not just for self-employment but to become job creators in their communities.

“The aim of this training is to build a safer and more prosperous society by changing the mindset of our unemployed youths, who often rely solely on government for opportunities,” the Emir said.

The six-month training is expected to culminate in the establishment of small-scale enterprises that will boost local productivity and contribute to Zamfara’s socio-economic development.