Zamfara: NAF, NSCDC Strengthen Synergy Against Insecurity

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara State Command, has received the Commander 207 QRG Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and his staff on a courtesy visit aimed to familiarise, induce better energy and enhance the working relationship of the two agencies in the state.

The interagency collaboration between the NSCDC and NAF was revitalised amid the visit of the newly posted Commander 207 Quick Response Group, Gp Capt. KO Akinyosade to the command administrative headquarters, Gusau, last Thursday, 18th September 2025.

Gp Capt. KO Akinyosade, in his remarks, expressed the need to strengthen the synergy, adding that, “I acknowledged the necessity to visit, intimate and establish a successful working correlation between the two agencies.

“Primarily, I am here to improve the existing bond between the NAF and NSCDC; Furthermore, “I wish to request a continuous collaboration, intelligence and synergy, the Commander has advocated.”

The Commander, 207 QRG, concluded by presenting a plaque to symbolise the synergism between the agencies to the state commandant of the NSCDC.

In his response, the NSCDC Commandant, CC Sani Mustapha, appreciated the profound gesture and reaffirmed that security agencies must bond and cooperate to achieve success in the ongoing battle against insecurity in the state efficiently.

The state commandant of the NSCDC assured the visiting 207 Quick Response Commander of continued partnership, stressing that security agencies are to collaborate and complement each other to achieve national assignments.