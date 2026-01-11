Zamfara: NA 1 Brigade Distributes Cardigans, Shoes To Vulnerable Students

The 1 Brigade of the Nigerian Army (NA) in Zamfara State has distributed cardigans and shoes to vulnerable students selected from various Islamiyya schools across the state, as part of its humanitarian outreach and spiritual engagement for peace and security.

The distribution ceremony, which took place in Gusau on Sunday, was aimed at seeking divine intervention to end the lingering security challenges in the country, as well as offering prayers for forgiveness and eternal rest for thousands of soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice while serving the nation.

Speaking at the event, the Commander of the 1 Brigade, Brigadier General Mustapha Jimoh, who was represented by the Chief Imam of the Brigade, Major M. Halilu, said the initiative followed a resolution by the Brigade to seek prayers for the success of Nigerian Army troops in ongoing operations to restore peace nationwide.

According to him, soldiers are not only trained for combat but are also committed to humanitarian service, especially during crises such as insecurity, floods, epidemics, and other emergencies, with the aim of easing the suffering and economic hardship of vulnerable citizens.

“The Commandant directed that I should ask you to pray for the success and divine protection of Nigerian Army troops wherever they are deployed in the course of restoring peace and normalcy across the country and beyond,” he said.

He added that the Brigade became aware that many of the students walk barefooted and lack warm clothing, especially during the cold season.

“In view of this, our Commandant, Brigadier General Mustapha Jimoh, decided to provide shoes and cardigans to help keep you warm and comfortable,” he explained.

The beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the gesture, describing it as timely and a demonstration of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to community support and compassion.