Zamfara Moving Towards Sustainable Devt, Says Gov Lawal

…Commissions Major Projects

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring that the state is placed on the path of enduring development.

The governor made this declaration on Tuesday while commissioning four major development projects in the Anka Local Government Area of the state.

The projects commissioned included the fully reconstructed and equipped Emir’s palace, the commencement of works on the Anka–Abbare Road, and the construction of the New Anka Local Government Secretariat.

Other projects inaugurated included the construction of offices for the Hisbah and Community Protection Guards, as well as the reconstruction of the SAFE school in Anka.

Governor Lawal urged the emirate and its people to continue cooperating to realise his administration’s objectives and ensure adequate measures are taken to maintain the commissioned structures.

He said, “I’m here in Anka to fulfil our campaign promises to the people of Anka Local Government and Zamfara State. The official commissioning of the new palace for the ‘Sarkin Zamfaran Anka’ and the Zamfara State Council of Chiefs concludes today’s activities.

“Before we came here, I flagged off the commencement of Road Works for the Anka – Abbare Road. This is an essential tributary that will improve access to our hinterland and enhance economic activity and its multiplier effects.

“One key to rescuing Zamfara is restoring decency, honour, and dignity to the civil and public service, starting with a conducive work environment for government employees at both state and local levels. I also flagged the start of constructing the New Anka Local Government Secretariat.

“No society can exist without adherence to laid down rules, law and order. The Hisbah Commission and the CPG require suitable offices to effectively execute their functions. I have also flagged off their office construction.

“Education is the foundation of society. Our targeted actions under the emergency aim to create a safe, secure, and supportive environment for students. I have also commissioned the reconstructed Safe School Anka today.

“Finally, commissioning the new Palace for the Emir of Anka restores the reputation of our traditional institutions, custodians of our culture and heritage.

“We recognise the contributions of traditional institutions to Zamfara’s development and must strengthen efforts to ensure projects endure and align with our traditional values.”

Governor Lawal further stressed that, following the commissioning of the projects in Anka Emirate and Tsafe, he will soon commission those in Kaura Namoda and Moriki. “While Bungudu, Bukkuyum and Zurmi are on course and will be completed and officially commissioned before the end of this year, in shaa Allah.”