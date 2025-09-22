Zamfara Monarch Bags MSSN Service To Humanity Award

Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Zamfara State chapter, on Monday, conferred an Award of Service to Humanity on the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Major (rtd) Sanusi Ahmad Muhammad Asha.

The award followed HRH Asha’s selfless dedication towards the development of both Western and Islamic education under his domain, which recorded great achievements.

This was announced by the MSSN during the closing ceremony of a 3-day seminar with the theme: Empowering the Umma, MSS leaders for a better future, held at Kaura Federal Polytechnic.

Speaking, the Amir of the MSSN Zamfara State Area Unit, Professor Lawal Sa’ad, said the group found the Emir of Kaura Namoda worthy of conferring the award, considering his tireless contributions, which even included the encouragement of religious tolerance.

“The Emir deserves an award not only by the MSSN but the society in general, it is worthy of commendation for the monarch to bring both the Muslims and Christians to peacefully live under one umbrella without abhorrence against each other.

“Records confirmed that the 17th Emir of Kaura Namoda, Sanusi Asha, who organised this seminar (First of its kind in the state), is the only monarch across the entire state who embarked upon unscheduled visits to Primary, Secondary and even the tertiary institutions under his domain almost on a daily basis.

“It is a well-known fact that the awarded monarch used to go round both private and public schools during working hours for supervision and observations, he used to draw the attention of school management to check for classes where there are supposed to be teachers guiding the students, but left unattended”, he added.

Expressing his unreserved appreciation of the award, Emir Sanusi Muhammad Ahmad Asha, said that with the subsequent commendations by the various groups and reputable organisations from within and outside the state, he would do as much as humanly possible, triple what he has been doing.