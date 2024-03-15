Zamfara: Military Repels Bandits Attack, Rescues Others

The troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) have successfully repelled an onslaught by suspected bandits during a recent operation in Tsafe town, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

During the operation, the troops also successfully rescued ten kidnapped victims, according to a statement issued by Lieutenant Sulieman Omole, the operation’s spokesman.

READ ALSO:

The statement reads: “Responding swiftly to a distress call on the night of March 12, 2024, OPHD troops engaged in a fierce gun duel with the bandits upon arrival in Tsafe town.

“Through aggressive tactics and unwavering determination, the troops overpowered the bandits, forcing them to flee with gunshot wounds through a rocky bush, abandoning all 10 kidnapped individuals.

“During subsequent mop-up patrols in the area, the resilient troops intercepted and successfully rescued all the 10 victims and reunited them with their families.

“The gallant performance, doggedness, brevity, and professionalism exhibited by the troops were commended by Major General GM Mutkut, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Sokoto”