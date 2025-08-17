Zamfara: Military, Bandits Scared Electorate Away –PDP Alleges

Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the Saturday by-election of the State House of Assembly was full of irregularities comprised of ballot snatching, intimidation, threat on electorate and violence been orchestrated by the APC.

The allegations were made in a press conference yesterday in Gusau by the Zamfara State PDP Chairman, Jamilu Jibo Magayaki. He said the APC had connived with Military personnel to harass, molest and chase away voters across the six wards where by-election hold aimed to win election at all costs.

Jibo further explained that, the election was supposed to be free and fair, but the nasty collaboration had created great fear in the minds of voters, the development which led to the irregularities that included brutality against agents of PDP as well as denial of access to the polling units at almost all the affected wards.

According to the Chairman, there was another unwanted development at some polling units where bandits threatened voters not to dare vote for PDP or would not return to his house alive, “The bandits’ threat had contributed immensely towards trashing the PDP in the election.

“According to the INEC rules, Soldiers are supposed to maintain a distance of 50 metres away from the polling units, but unfortunately, they are stationed directly where votes are cast, and they were the escort of ballot boxes and other sensitive materials.