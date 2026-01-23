Zamfara Medical Corp Members To Earn N150,000 Monthly, Others N50,000

The Zamfara State Government has approved enhanced monthly allowances for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state, with Medical Corps members to receive ₦150,000, while other health professionals will be paid ₦50,000.

Governor Dauda Lawal announced this during the swearing-in ceremony of 2026 Batch A Stream One Corps members held at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Zamfara.

Declaring the orientation course open, Governor Lawal urged corps members to serve with integrity, discipline, and a strong sense of purpose, emphasizing the critical role of national service in nation-building.

READ ALSO:

Represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Tasi’u Musa Shinkafi, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of corps members and the overall well-being of residents in Zamfara State.

The state government also announced that corps members deployed to schools, ministries, departments, and agencies will receive a monthly allowance of ₦20,000.

Governor Lawal assured them of a conducive working environment, noting that dilapidated schools, hospitals, and public institutions have been rehabilitated and equipped to enhance service delivery.

Describing the corps members’ presence in Zamfara as significant, the governor said they represent hope, resilience, and the enduring strength of Nigeria’s diversity.

He also highlighted the role of the NYSC scheme in promoting national unity, mutual understanding, and a shared sense of purpose, particularly amidst social, economic, and security challenges facing the country.

On security, Governor Lawal acknowledged ongoing challenges in parts of the state but said sustained engagement with security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, and vigilante groups has resulted in measurable improvements in several areas.

He urged corps members to remain law-abiding, security-conscious, and respectful of the cultures and traditions of their host communities, describing the people of Zamfara as hospitable, resilient, and deeply rooted in communal values.