Zamfara: Matawalle Welcomes Gov Lawal To APC

The Minister of State for Defence and immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, on Saturday extended a public invitation to the state governor, Dauda Lawal, to officially join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Matawalle made the remarks at his residence in Maradun while receiving thousands of supporters who paid him a Sallah homage.

Describing the APC as a party of leaders guided by humility and respect, the Minister advised Governor Lawal to stop playing what he termed a “hide-and-seek game” in his alleged bid to defect, and instead formally declare his intention to join the party through the proper channels.

“Our party, the APC, is the party of progress. If Governor Dauda Lawal wants to join, he should come out openly and follow due process. There is no need for secrecy,” Matawalle stated.

He added that he holds no grudges against the governor and would welcome him into the APC fold for the sake of unity and progress in the state.

Matawalle noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a progressive leader, is committed to promoting peace and development, and welcomes anyone willing to join the movement for growth and stability in Nigeria.

The Minister assured his supporters of his unwavering commitment to their welfare and urged them to continue supporting the Tinubu administration and its Renewed Hope agenda—particularly in the areas of security, agriculture, health, social welfare, and economic advancement.

He emphasized that President Tinubu remains concerned about the challenges facing Zamfara, especially insecurity and economic hardship, and is working to address them. He called on the people of the state to give maximum support to the president’s efforts.

Highlighting federal efforts to tackle insecurity, Matawalle recalled that under Tinubu’s leadership, several terrorist kingpins and their foot soldiers have been neutralized in the North. He revealed that the President has given a directive for security operatives to end the spate of insecurity in Northern Nigeria before the end of 2025.

“The Ministry of Defence, alongside the security high commands, is working tirelessly to implement this directive,” he added.

However, the Minister criticized the current Zamfara State Government, accusing it of doing little to combat banditry, and instead deceiving the public with hollow promises.

Matawalle contrasted the current situation with his tenure as governor, claiming that during his administration, residents experienced improved security, social welfare, and economic freedom.

“Unlike what is currently happening under Governor Lawal’s administration, even members of the PDP are now openly expressing dissatisfaction with the style of governance in the state,” he lamented.

