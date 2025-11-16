Zamfara: Matawalle Condoles With Family Of APC Chieftain Killed By Bandits

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, attended the funeral of late APC chieftain Alhaji Umar S/Fada, who was killed by unknown gunmen while traveling to Kaduna on Saturday.

The funeral prayer was held at the Federal Low-Cost Tudun Wada Juma’at Mosque, Gusau, led by Imam Alkali Abdullahi Yakubu. Condoling the family at their residence, Matawalle described S/Fada’s death as a monumental loss to the state and the nation, highlighting his philanthropic contributions and integrity in both political and business affairs.

Matawalle prayed for Allah’s reward for the deceased and strength for his family. He also donated N10 million, 50 bags of rice, 25 bags of maize, and 25 bags of millet, pledging continued support to the family.

Responding on behalf of the family, Ambassador Abubakar Hussaini Moriki thanked Matawalle for his concern and recognized his sacrifice in canceling prior engagements to mourn S/Fada.

Late Alhaji Umar S/Fada, buried according to Islamic rites at Unguwar Gwaza Cemetery, Gusau, had contested the 2023 House of Assembly elections and previously served as Vice Chairman of Zurmi Local Government, Director-General of State Revenue Generation, and Special Adviser on Rural Electrification.