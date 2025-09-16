Zamfara: Marafa Followers Desert Structure

Followers of Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa from across the fourteen local government areas of Zamfara State have deserted his political structures as they have declared to remain in the All Progressives Congress (APC). The declaration was made yesterday by all the 14 chairmen of Marafa political structures during a meeting held in Gusau.

Speaking, a close political ally to Marafa, Abubakar Saddiq, said all the followers across the 147 wards in the state, saw it necessary to desert the Marafa’s political movement which according to him has not been yielding the expected outcome in a political mirror as far as benefit of democracy is concern in the state.

Saddiq who further lamented their state of being abandoned by successive governments in the state and beyond, cried that, their former leader (Marafa) has been popular in creating internal crisis in APC that led to the failure of the party to win the 2019 and 2023 elections in the state.

“We can’t continue playing politics at a lose, all aims of playing roles in forming any democratic government is to derive in dividend of democracy which brought about development for the society.

“We have now chosen to join our brothers in politics in our great party APC with hope to jointly build our state to the highest level, we all believe that no development must achieve without peace and perfect unity, therefore, we declare that Senator Marafa is on his own as he dumped the party,” Saddiq said.