Zamfara LGA Names Mosque After Gov’s Wife, Huriyya

The wife of Zamfara State Governor, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has expressed appreciation to Gusau Local Government Council for naming a newly constructed mosque after her, which has officially commissioned and formally commenced operations.

In her remarks, the First Lady described the establishment of a house of worship in such a spiritually sacred period as a reflection of deep faith, collective commitment and the enduring values of unity and peaceful coexistence.

She commended the Chairman of Gusau Local Government, Barrister Abubakar Imam, for his visionary leadership and dedication to grassroots development, noting that the mosque project is a testament to his administration’s resolve to improve the social and spiritual well-being of the people, in alignment with the broader development agenda of the Zamfara State Government under the leadership of Governor Dauda Lawal.

Huriyya further acknowledged that the construction of Masjid Huriyya is part of a series of people-oriented initiatives undertaken by the Gusau Local Government Chairman to enhance service delivery and promote inclusive development across key sectors.

The First Lady offered prayers for Allah’s continued guidance, wisdom and strength for the Chairman and all leaders striving to serve the people with integrity and compassion.

Calling on members of the host community to take full ownership of the mosque, Huriyya emphasised the importance of proper management and maintenance of public facilities. She urged residents to safeguard the sanctity of the mosque and ensure it remains a centre for spiritual growth, moral guidance, and community harmony.

She also encouraged the faithful to use the holy month of Ramadan to pray for sustained peace, unity and progress in Zamfara State, reaffirming the government’s commitment to fostering development and improving the quality of life for all citizens.