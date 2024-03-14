Zamfara Lawmaker Distributes 35,000 Trucks Of Assorted Grains

A member House of Representatives representing the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency, hon. Aminu Sani Jaji has distributed 35,000 trucks of assorted grains which comprised of Rice, Sugar and Millet to the most needy class across the 14 local government areas of the state.

Speaking during the flagging off ceremony of the distribution, hon. Sani Jaji emphasized that the orphans and poor families who have been devastated by the security challenges should be given priority before attending to other targeted beneficiaries.

The lawmaker categorically cleared that, amongst the beneficiaries, there should be orphans, widows and displaced persons, as well as people with disability across the 14 local government areas of the state.

Sani Jaji opined that measures have been taken by the federal government in its efforts to address policies that they believed were also part of the major cause of the current hardship in the country.

According to him, it is not the federal government’s wish that innocent people are denied opportunities to work on their vast farmlands and cannot move from one market to another as freely as it contained in the constitution for their rights to survival.

“The items which included rice, millet, sugar and maize should be shared without fear or favour, but should be given to the listed beneficiaries even to their doorsteps”, Jaji has reiterated.