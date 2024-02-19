Zamfara Lawmaker Disburses N13.2m As Scholarship Grants To 275 Students

A member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Abdulmalik Zubairu Zannah representing Maru/Bungudu of Zamfara State has awarded N13.2 million being scholarship grants to 275 University and Nursing students under the constituency.

The member under the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Bungudu/Maru federal constituency in Zamfara State has vowed to promote education, especially amongst the teeming youths that come from very poor families.

The lawmaker facilitated the unbiased selection of the students from Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS), Zamfara University, Talata-Mafara and final year students in the College of Nursing Sciences, Gusau.

Speaking at the cash disbursement exercise to the beneficiaries in Bungudu, Zubairu said the gesture was part of his intervention to support education in the constituency with a view to achieving an enlightened community.

The lawmaker was represented by the Chairman of his Education Committee and Registrar of Federal College of Education Technical Gusau, Alhaji Muhammad Adamu, saying, the beneficiaries comprised 103 undergraduate students from UDUS.

“The beneficiaries also included 98 final-year students of the College of Nursing Sciences, Gusau and 74 students of Zamfara University, Talata Mafara.

“Each of the 103 students of UDUS and 74 students of the State University are to receive N40,000 while the 98 final year Nursing students will receive N30,000 each,” the lawmaker has disclosed.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the President of the Bungudu/Maru Students’ Association, Abdulmalik Yahaya, described the gesture as a welcome development.

“On behalf of the entire students of Bungudu and Maru Local Government Areas, we extend gratitude to the lawmaker for his kind gesture.

“This will reduce the difficulties being faced by the students in making payments of their school fees,” Yahaya added.

Yahaya further appealed to other political officeholders to emulate Hon Zannah for supporting less privileged groups across their constituencies in the state.