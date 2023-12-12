Zamfara Lawmaker Condemns Attack On Communities

A Zamfara State member house of representatives, Abdulmalik Zubairu Zannah of Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency has condoled with the families of victims of the recent bandit’s attack in his constituents in Dansadau emirate of Maru local government area.

Speaking to newsmen in Gusau after the condolence visit to the affected communities, Hon. Zubairu who lamented the rising banditry in the area, noted that the bandits had recently attacked and kidnapped over 100 persons under his constituency.

The lawmaker, who spent a night in the affected communities, further decried how insecurity has devastated the socio-economic activities in the area.

“I paid a condolence visit to the emir of Dansadau and district heads of Dankurmi, Bindin and Dangulbi districts.

“You know, this is not the first time of my visited these communities despite the challenges.

“I am not happy how the insecurity impacted negatively on the livelihoods of inhabitants in these communities leading to increasing socioeconomic hardship,” the lawmaker said.

“Today most of my constituents in the rural communities can no longer go to farms and other day-to-day commercial activities,” the federal lawmaker expressed.

Zubairu, who represents Maru and Bungudu Federal Constituency, promised urgent intervention in the matter by the National Assembly with a view to ensuring normalcy is restored.

“During the visit, I directed the referral of all victims of the attack to Gusau and Kano for further medical attention and the immediate supply of medical and health equipment to the renovated Dansadau General Hospital.

“I approved the construction of 50 boreholes across the 5 political wards of Dandasadau emirate.

“Also, I pledged immediate construction of Primary Health Centre and Primary School in Kuyambana ward”, hon Zubairu has disclosed.