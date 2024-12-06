Zamfara: Lawal Presents N545bn 2025 Budget Proposal

Share

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has presented a total of N545,014,575,000.00 budget to the state House of Assembly f9r the 2025 fiscal year. The budget estimate covers both recurrent and capital expenditures.

According to the budget estimate, the recurrent expenditure is N151,680,000,000.00, representing 28 per cent of the total budget, which will essentially cover personnel costs, including the N70,000 minimum wage increment, pensions, gratuities, and recruitment for new employees.

Additionally, the governor said that other recurrent costs and debt servicing are prioritised to maintain the smooth functioning of government operations. On the other hand, the capital expenditure, which accounts for 72 per cent of the budget, is N393,334,575,000.00.

The governor further explained that out of the total estimate, N112,855,094,440.00, representing 20.71 per cent is earmarked for the administration sector which covers areas such as Religious Affairs, Information and Culture, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Assembly Matters, Civil Service, Cabinet Affairs, and General Services.

“The Economic Sector, which comprises Agriculture, Commerce, Industries and Tourism, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, Budget and Planning and Finance, the budget indicated, would receive the sum of N253,239,622,000.00, representing 46.46 per cent of the total budget.

