Zamfara: Lawal Not Playing Role To End Insecurity – Matawalle

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has accused Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, of deliberately refusing to support efforts aimed at ending banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

Matawalle made the accusation on Sunday while addressing newsmen in his hometown of Maradun, where he received All Progressives Congress (APC) members and supporters who paid him a Sallah homage.

The Minister said the federal government had significantly boosted the morale and capacity of military personnel by equipping them with the necessary weapons to defeat bandits before the end of 2025, as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The challenge we are still facing is the lack of the necessary support and cooperation from Governor Dauda Lawal. Our gallant troops have not been provided with accommodation that could serve as operational camps and ammunition magazines,” Matawalle stated.

He stressed that intelligence sharing and logistical support are critical components of the military’s strategy to combat terrorism, but lamented that the Zamfara State Government had failed to play its role.

“Provision and intelligence sharing are integral parts of the Nigerian Army’s strategic operations against any targeted groups or locations. Unfortunately, the state government is not cooperating in this aspect, otherwise, the terrorists would have been defeated by now,” he said.

Despite the setback, Matawalle expressed optimism that displaced communities would soon return to their ancestral homes, assuring that farmers would regain access to their farmlands for the 2025 planting season.

“The ongoing military operations have created opportunities for displaced people to return and resume normal life. The aggressive military onslaught against the bandits will continue. Since the rainy season is already here and the terrain is becoming harder to access, the federal government has deployed combat helicopters to further strike the bandits’ enclaves,” he said.

Matawalle reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to restoring peace in Zamfara and ensuring food security through sustained military action.

