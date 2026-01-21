Zamfara/Kebbi: Troops Eliminate Terrorists, Rescue 62 Hostages

Troops of Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMM operating under Sector 2 have successfully neutralised 2 terrorists in Kebbi State and rescued 62 hostages in Munhaye Forest of Zamfara State.

A statement signed by Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 8 Division, Nigerian Army/Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, stated that these operations were conducted in close collaboration with allied security forces and local vigilantes, demonstrating a unified front against banditry and terrorism.

According to the statement, the troops acting on actionable intelligence in Kebbi State ambushed members of the Lakurawa Terrorist Group near the border between Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State and Binji Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

It further revealed that the operation executed in Kerani village resulted in the elimination of 2 terrorists and the recovery of 2 motorcycles used by the insurgents.

The 2 terrorists were wearing army camouflage uniforms with 2 motorcycles padded with thick blankets and fitted with equipment for long-range movement, including hand tyre pumps.

Similarly, troops in a separate operation in Zamfara State had stormed Munhaye forest, a known hideout of the notorious bandit leader Kachalla Alti, following ian ntelligence report that the notorious bandit leader has held some captives hostage.

The mission led to the successful rescue of 62 kidnapped victims who are now in safe custody. Efforts are ongoing to reunite the freed hostages with their families.

“These operations underscore the relentless efforts of Operation FANSAN YAMMA and its partners to dismantle terrorist networks, restore security, and protect lives in the region”, it assured.