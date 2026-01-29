Zamfara: Kaduna Electric Flags Off Installation Of Free Smart Meters Campaign

The Kaduna Electric Distribution Company has flagged off the free installation of smart prepared meters at Samaru area in Gusau the Zamfara State capital on Thursday.

Speaking during the flag off ceremony, the Kaduna Electric Head of Metering Project, Abba Aliyu MaiBorno, said the meter installation campaign is a World Bank sponsored Initiative in close collaboration with the federal government.

MaiBorno, further revealed that, over one hundred and twenty thousand units of prepared meters have been procured to cover the Kaduna Electric franchise states including Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Kaduna States aimed at eradicating estimated billing.

“Five thousand units have so far been provided for the benefit of Zamfara State Kaduna Electric customers, but the exercise would continue, therefore, more units are coming as the installation exercise will round up in May, 2026.

“This means all our esteemed customers would be connected before the end of the month of May, and we advice the use of electric items as according to the directives given by the personnel of Kaduna Electric for safer consumption”, he added.

Speaking on behalf of the benefiting and pilot community, Alhaji Sani Banker, praised the initiative, ensuring must needed cooperation from the community with a view to achieve fruitful outcomes of the project.