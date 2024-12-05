Zamfara: Journalists Denied Access To 2025 Budget Presentation

Share

The Joint Security Personnel operating in Zamfara State have chased away a team of members of the Correspondents’ Chapel from the State House of Assembly denying any access to the coverage of the 2025 budget presentation by Governor Dauda Lawal.

In a trade of words before ensuring all entrances were well blocked by the well-armed joint security personnel against the Journalists, a senior officer amongst them revealed that they were given a directive from the top to bar all members of the Correspondents’ Chapel from gaining access into the complex.

He added, ”Considering the directive we are given, we consider your services here illegal, therefore, you should take a leave before we start treating you as lawbreakers”.

The budget presentation has been scheduled to hold by 10:00 am Thursday, the reason members of the Correspondents’ Chapel had decided to get seated even two hours before the arrival of the State Governor.

Most of the Journalists have been walking around the complex of the State of Assembly with a view to respect all protocols that might have been laid by the House of Legislative, but all in vain as joint security personnel had embarked on pursuing them from all nooks and crannies showing them exits.

