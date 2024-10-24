Zamfara JOHESU Threatens To Shut Down State Hospital Over Unpaid Arrears

Share

The Zamfara State chapter of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) on Thursday threatened to embark on strike action in Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, over the non-implementation of promotion arrears of members.

The letter jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of JOHESU, Sani Rabi’u, and Aminu Abdullahi respectively, the Union called for immediate action on the arrears.

According to the letter sighted by New Telegraph, this is in respect of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) Adjustment approved by the state government in June 2024.

“We wish to inform the state government that up to date, we have not seen any action taken by the state government.

“Furthermore we resolved to stage a peaceful protest immediately if the Oct. 2024 salary is paid without implementation and payment of four months outstanding arrears to our members from June to Sept. 2024.”

“After the protest, we resolved to give the state government a two-week ultimatum for an indefinite strike and total shutdown of the hospital,” the letter stated.

