Zamfara Investigating Misappropriation Of Deducted Pension Funds – Govt

Determined to get to the roots of why billions of Naira Pension Funds deducted from Local Governments were not remitted, the Zamfara State Government, has setup a powerful committee to unravel non payment of pension backlog.

The committee headed by the State Head of Service, Barr Ahmad Aliyu Liman, while briefing the State Executive Council, presided over by

Governor Dauda Lawal, explained that they have made serious progress in getting to the roots of the problems.

At the council meeting, Governor Dauda Lawal received a briefing from the committee constituted to ascertain the position of Zamfara State and Local Government Pension Contributions.

A statement by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the meeting held at the council chamber, Government House, Gusau, deliberated on a series of developmental issues beneficial to Zamfara State.

He added that the council received a progress report of the ongoing urban renewal in the State Capital and a briefing on the proposed upgrading and modernisation of the Sardauna Memorial Stadium Gusau, among others.

He said: “On October 9th, 2023, the Zamfara State Executive Council formed a committee, led by the Head of Service, to determine the status of Zamfara State and Local Government Pension Contributions.

“While briefing the council, Barr. Ahmad Aliyu Liman, the chairman of the committee and the Head of Service of Zamfara State, revealed that the committee’s purpose was to investigate the alleged misappropriation of funds deducted from the salaries of State and Local Government Civil Servants for their contributory pension scheme.

“These funds were supposed to be remitted to Pension Funds Administrators (PFAs) who were responsible for managing the workers’ Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) in the State.

“The committee chairman stated that the non-remittance was a gross violation of the Pension Reform Law/Act (2014) governing the conduct of the Contributory Pension Scheme as regulated by the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

“He further reiterated that the non-remittance led to the inability of the Pension Funds Administrators (PFAs) to pay the retirement and death benefits to appropriate beneficiaries, which resulted in the backlog of unpaid benefits currently overburdening the State Government.

“Governor Lawal, as the Chairman of the Executive Council, expressed willingness to provide the necessary support to settle all unpaid benefits.