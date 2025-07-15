Zamfara: INEC To Conduct Kaura South By-Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced August 16, 2025, as the date for a by-election to fill the vacant seat in the Kaura Namoda South State Constituency of the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

The seat became vacant following the death of Hon. Aminu Ibrahim Kasuwar Daji, the former lawmaker representing the constituency, who passed away on April 9, 2025.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting at the INEC conference hall in Gusau on Tuesday, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Mahmuda Isah, said the by-election became necessary after the Zamfara State House of Assembly formally declared the seat vacant in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) via a letter to the INEC Chairman dated April 16, 2025.

“In line with our constitutional mandate to conduct elections, INEC has scheduled August 16, 2025, for the Kaura Namoda South State Assembly by-election,” he stated.

According to the REC, a formal notice of the election will be posted at the INEC office in Kaura Namoda and across the six Registration Areas (RAs) on July 16, 2025.

The election will be held in six registration areas with a total of 59,496 registered voters. The areas are Banga, Dan-Isa, Kagara, Kurya Madaro, Kyambarawa, and Sakajiki.

Dr. Isah further disclosed that political parties are expected to conduct their primary elections and resolve any disputes between July 17 and 21, 2025, in compliance with Section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022, to enable the democratic nomination of candidates.

Campaigns by candidates will officially commence on August 2 and end on August 14, 2025.

Regarding the voting process, the REC confirmed that there will be simultaneous accreditation and voting, with the mandatory use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for accreditation and voter authentication. Results will also be uploaded via the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Results will be manually collated at the registration area level using the Collation Support and Result Verification System (CSRVS), and copies of the results will be pasted at polling units using Form EC60E.

“The final results will be declared at the INEC office in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area after collation from the registration areas,” Dr. Isah added.