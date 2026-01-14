Zamfara: INEC To Commence 2nd Phase Of CVR 2026

The Zamfara State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the approval for the commencement of the second phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the state.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Mahmuda Isah, made this known during a stakeholders meeting held at the INEC conference hall in Gusau on Wednesday, saying the exercise is already ongoing nationwide.

Dr Isah advocated that it is part of the civic duties of all eligible citizens of Nigeria to acquire voter cards from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in order to participate in all electoral activities, such as voting on election-day and contesting in electoral positions at various levels of governance in the country.

Dr Isah further informed that the commission has also approved the resumption of CVR nationwide, with online pre-registration continuing with in-person registration on 5th January 2026 at INEC LGA offices nationwide.

According to him, those to participate in the exercise included new voters that attend the age of 18 years and above or those who have not registered before, as well as those needing to replace lost or damaged permanent voters card (PVC), adding that, “Voters wishing to transfer their cards to a new location and individual needing to update their voter information, persons requiring corrections to their PVC details.

“All these activities could be processed online and then move to our INEC LGA Offices within the 14 LGAs and our state office here in Gusau, making fifteen centres for now”, the REC has explained.

Expressing his view shortly after the meeting, the state Acting Chairman of the PDP, Hassan Mohammed Daudawa, observed that over 500 voter cards have not been collected yet by the voters across the state, which, according to him, is a great lacuna that will affect the electoral process come the 2027 elections.

Daudawa called on media organisations to, for the sake of avoiding a repeat of the same problem in the second phase of the CVR, embark on enlightenment for the voters to know the importance of collecting voter cards after completion of issuance by the INEC.