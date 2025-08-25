Zamfara: INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To APC Candidate

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented a Certificate of Return to Hon. Kamilu Sa’idu, who emerged winner of the just concluded bye and supplementary elections in Kaura Namoda South last week.

Presenting the Certificate of Return to the winner, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Mahmuda Isah, said Hon. Kamilu Sa’idu of the APC, has met all the requirements placed by law guiding the INEC operations, which led to his emergence as the winner to be served with the Certificate of Return.

“I am presenting this ‘C of R’ as directed by law; therefore, INEC has concluded its legitimate activities in regard to the just concluded bye-election in Kaura Namoda South, which led to the subsequent supplementary election in five polling units”, Professor Isah has explained.

In his acceptance speech, Hon. Kamilu Sa’idu said his victory in the election has shown that the people of his constituency have confidence in him by voting their mandate in his favour against his opponent.

“I am assuring my constituents of my tireless efforts to represent them at the State House of Assembly by ensuring their immediate needs are attended to, especially in terms of facilitating the provisions of better health and education services, as well as road network”, Kamilu has assured.

Also in an interview, the State Secretary of the APC, Hon. Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, has commended the good people of Kaura Namoda South who voted for the APC candidate as their choice to represent them at the State House of Assembly.

He further commended the INEC for its unbiased conduct of the election, “Let me also use this opportunity to thank the unreserved contributions given by the security agencies for the election to hold hitch-free, as well as the teeming media representatives who covered the elections with absolute objectivity”.