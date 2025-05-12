Zamfara: Human Rights Organization Condemns killing Of Retired Teacher, Abduction Of Wife, Others

Share

The International Organization for Human Rights Development and Environment (IOHRDE), a United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Special Consultative Status holder, has strongly condemned the recent attack on the staff quarters of Government Secondary School, Tsafe, in Zamfara State, which led to the tragic killing of Malam Kabiru and the abduction of three women, including his wife.

In a strongly worded statement released by Comrade Akinyemi Ojo Adebayo, President and Chairman of the IOHRDE Governing Board, the organization described the incident—allegedly perpetrated by suspected bandits—as a “flagrant violation of human rights and an alarming indicator of Nigeria’s escalating insecurity crisis.”

According to reports, Malam Kabiru was fatally shot after resisting abduction, while his wife and two other female residents were kidnapped and remain in captivity. The IOHRDE noted that this act represents a gross breach of the victims’ fundamental rights to life, security, and freedom from violence.

“Such attacks not only strike at the heart of innocent communities but also undermine the rule of law and the safety of every citizen within the nation,” the statement read.

The organization called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to take “immediate and decisive action” to curb rising violence, particularly in the northern states, where abductions and violent crimes have become rampant. IOHRDE emphasized the need for increased funding and operational support for law enforcement agencies to effectively combat these threats.

The group also urged Zamfara State Governor to intensify protection for rural and vulnerable communities, particularly around educational institutions, which continue to be frequent targets for criminal elements.

IOHRDE praised the Nigerian Police and security forces for their prompt response, including the deployment of tactical teams to track the perpetrators. However, it stressed the need for sustained intelligence-led operations to dismantle the networks behind such attacks and secure the release of the abducted women.

“We stand in solidarity with the families of Malam Kabiru and the kidnapped women, and demand justice and the swift return of all victims. It is time for the Nigerian government to show resolute leadership and protect the lives of its citizens,” Adebayo added.

The organization called on the international community to continue supporting Nigeria’s fight against insecurity and human rights abuses, noting that collaborative efforts are essential in ensuring long-term peace and protection for all.

Share