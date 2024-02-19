Zamfara: Gunmen Kill DCO, 6 Others

…set Police station ablaze

Armed bandits in large numbers invaded Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State last Sunday fiercely attacked and set ablaze the Police Divisional Headquarters after killing the Divisional Crime Officer and six others on duty.

A resident of Zurmi simply identified himself as Musbahu Zurmi, told New Telegraph that, a threatening number of armed bandits had invaded the local government headquarters and directly headed to the Police station while shooting sporadically into the sky aimed to scare away people around the area.

Musbahu revealed that, on the arrival, the bandits had opened fire against any moving person or object within the Police station during which the DCO and six others were possibly gunned down.

He said the bandits did not leave until they ensured the entire Police station was under formidable fire, adding that, all other Policemen attached to the station fled for their safety.

It would be recalled, that there was a similar attack on Kasuwar Daji Police Station where two Policemen were killed while a parked patrol vehicle was burnt down just a week before, a clear indication that bandits have intensified attacks on security formations in the state.