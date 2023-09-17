The Zamfara State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Sokoto State has scheduled Monday, September 18, 2023, as the date for the delivery of the final judgment on the petitions brought before it,

The tribunal is set to announce its decision on the petition filed by the former Governor of the state, Bello Matawalle, who is contesting the victory of Dauda Lawal, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It would be recalled that Matawalle in the petition filed alleged that INEC subverted his election victory by not incorporating the results from certain ward areas. He argued that if these results were included, he would have secured a substantial victory margin.

In anticipation of the verdict, anxiety and fear have griped both All Progressives Congress (APC) and PDP supporters.

Numerous individuals, including residents of Gusau, the state capital, have expressed concerns about the potential outcome of the judgment. They fear the possibility of turmoil and a breakdown of law and order in Gusau if the verdict is unfavourable.

READ ALSO:

Alhaji Yahaya Namakka, a concerned citizen of the state, provided advice in an interview with Vanguard. He suggested that the police and other security agencies in Zamfara should be on high alert in anticipation of the tribunal’s judgment, which is scheduled for Monday, September 18th.

He said, “I am of the fear that some disgruntled elements may decide to use the Monday Tribúnal Judgment as a yardstick to cause confusion in the state.

“Zamfara has suffered so much, arising from the shackles of Bandits and other criminal gangs, we don’t want another bloodshed.”

Namakka additionally appealed to prominent political figures in the state, urging them to restrain their supporters from resorting to unlawful activities in response to the tribunal’s verdict, which is expected on Monday.