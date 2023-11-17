Zamfara Guber: PDP Reacts To Appeal Court Judgment

Following the Court of Appeal ruling, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Zamfara State Chapter has assured all members of the party in the state that it will secure a landslide victory in the rerun of the governorship election.

Buhari Maijega, the State’s PDP spokesman who spoke with newsmen in a telephone interview in Gusau, the state capital expressed optimism, saying the party candidate, Governor Dauda Lawal would confidently emerge victorious in the rerun election.

Maijega highlighted that Governor Lawal was leading by over 65,000 votes against his opponent from the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Governor Bello Mattawalle, in the previous governorship election.

Speaking further, he emphasized that the total votes to be contested in the three affected local government areas, where the rerun election would be conducted, were not even up to 100,000.

“It would be very impossible for the APC to secure all the votes in the forthcoming rerun election,” he asserted. He cited security challenges that might discourage many voters from turning out massively, especially in rural areas where polling units had been affected by banditry.

Maijega said, “Governor Lawal has a good chance of winning the election over former Governor Bello Mattawalle for many reasons. He had already scored 65,000 votes ahead of the immediate past Governor Mattawalle.”

He also hinted that, depending on the decision, Lawal might challenge the judgment of the Appeal Court at the Supreme Court, suggesting that Mattawalle might be facing a difficult battle.

He appealed to APC members and supporters to come out in large numbers to secure the position of Governor Dauda Lawal, as the rerun election would be conducted in a few polling units in Maradun, Bukkuyum, and Birnin Magaji local government areas.