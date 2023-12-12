Zamfara Guber: Group To Mobilise 300 Lawyers In Support Of Mattawale

The Association of Concerned Citizens has promised to mobilise not fewer than 300 lawyers to defend the former Governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Bello Mattawale at the Supreme Court.

The development follows Governor Dauda Lawal and the People’s Democratic Party’s vow to seek redress at the apex court after the Appeal Court order necessitated reruns in three local government areas of the state, namely; Maradun, Birnin-Magaji, and Bukkuyum.

The three-member panel of the Appeal Court Justices, led by Justice Oyebisi Folayemi and supported by Justice Cordelia Ifeoma Jombo-Ofo and Justice Sybil Nwaka Gbagi, nullified the return of Governor Lawal as the winner of the March 18 governorship poll.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Sunday, lawyers under the platform of Concerned Citizens across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria, stated that their decision to mobilise 300 legal professionals was aimed at protecting the country’s democracy from alleged vote rigging and those attempting to intimidate the judiciary.

National coordinator of the group, Bassey Ekemini, emphasised that the Supreme Court must act independently on the day of judgement to uphold its supremacy, putting an end to the arrogance of those who believe they control Zamfara.

“We have mobilised a legion of lawyers, opinion leaders, and comrades who crusade for truth and justice. They stand as the conscience of the bar and society, showing solidarity and seeking justice for our Governor-in-waiting, Mattawale,” he said.

Ekemini urged the apex Court to fearlessly deliver its judgment in line with established judicial doctrine, affirming the verdict of the Appellate Court that secured the mandate of the Zamfara people.

“We stand by the mandate given to Bello Mattawalle in March 2023 and ask the highest court not to pervert justice. The respected Justices must not succumb to perceived intimidation and media manipulation,” Ekemini added.

He called on the people of the state to remain calm, expressing confidence that justice would prevail, stating that, “Bello Mattawalle is the holder of the people’s mandate as affirmed by the lower courts, and this group shall stand by him from start to finish in the life of his government, as affirmed by the highest court of the land.”