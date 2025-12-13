Zamfara: Group Reaffirms Loyalty To Senator Marafa

Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa’s political group, under the leadership of Surajo Garba Maikatako, has vowed to continue promoting Senator Marafa’s political thoughts that formed his alluring style of politics for fulfilling the dreams of his people.

The declaration followed what they described as unguarded statements by the state Chairman of the APC, Tukur Danfulani Maikatako, against Senator Marafa, saying, “No politician in Zamfara State that formidably established a political empire as that of Senator Marafa, who in history, had never committed any political offence”.

Making a declaration during a meeting in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, on Friday evening, the Chairman of Senator Marafa’s political group, Surajo Maikatako, said they would remain dancing to the political tunes of Senator Marafa for his steadfastness in struggles for the protection of the interests of his people.

“All the unguarded utterances by the APC Chairman against our mentor would only deteriorate the limping state of his party. The Marafa’s group has been recorded as the strongest camp in the state, with the teeming followers whose votes determine the winner in every election conducted right from the 147 wards across the 14 local government areas of the state.

“Let me warn you that making insults against Senator Marafa is as equally as maltreating your dying party. Recall that Matawalle has become a product of Senator Marafa, because Marafa and his loyal teeming followers had made Matawalle the Governor of Zamfara State in the 2019 gubernatorial election.

“To remind you of the power of our group in Zamfara State politics, out of about 410,000 followers, 315,000 are registered and duly marked as eligible voters who always wait for a directive on who to vote for; therefore, we can not be just a threat to any politician contesting any position, but the political making body in the state.

“Right now, our group is intact across the 14 local government areas of the state only waiting for Senator Kabiru Marafa to tell us where to go and what to do as 2027 is approaching, we will not dump him as he will not abandon us, for this I found it even necessary to advise our good people of Zamfara not to waste their votes but utilize it”, Maikatako further reaffirmed.