Zamfara Govt To Finish Gusau Investment House With N7.2bn

According to the Zamfara State Government, N7.2 billion will be needed to finish the Gusau Investment House project.

Abdurrahman Tumbido, the State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, and Tourism, revealed this to reporters on Saturday in Gusau following his defence of the ministry’s 2024 appropriation bill in the State House of Assembly.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Zamfara Governor, Dauda Lawal on Thursday presented the State Assembly with an N423.5 billion appropriations bill for the 2024 fiscal year.

The 10-story investment home project, which is still unfinished, was started in the state under previous Governor Mahmud Shinkafi’s leadership.

According to Tumbido, the project was suggested to be carried out by Lawal under the state’s 2024 appropriation.

Under the ministry, the state government sought to carry out a number of development projects valued at N17 billion.

“Other major projects proposed in the budget were the completion of the Gusau hotel project, reconstruction of Gusau old market, and modernising of Gusau Central market among others,” he said.