Zamfara Govt Shuts Down Eight Cattle Markets Over Banditry Activities

On Sunday (today), the government of Zamfara State declared eight cattle markets in five of its local government areas to be permanently closed due to banditry.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that bandits were transporting and selling rustled cattle at different markets in the state; hence, action was taken by the government to contain the situation.

The State Security Council approved the temporary closure of the cattle markets during its meeting on Thursday, August 31, according to a statement released earlier today in Gusau, the state capital, by the State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mannir Haidara.

According to him, the action is part of measures to tackle the renewed attacks and cattle rustling in parts of the state.

“The measure was taken following the resurge in activities of selling and transporting of rustled cattle by the suspected members of armed bandits in the affected areas.

The affected cattle markets are; Danjibga and Kunchin-Kalgo in Tsafe, Bagega and Wuya cattle markets in Anka.

“Others are Dangulbi and Dansadau in Maru, Dauran in Zurmi and Nasarawar Burkullu in Bukkuyim LGAs, respectively,” the Commissioner said.

Haidara said the council tasked security agencies and the Directorate of Animal Health and Livestock Development, to ensure strict compliance.

He reiterated the commitment of Gov. Dauda Lawal’s administration to restore peace in the state.