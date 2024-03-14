Zamfara Govt Paid 10% Annual Salary As Ramadan Bonus

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has approved the payment of a 10 per cent leave grant to the civil servants of the state as a Ramadan bonus.

Already hundreds of Civil Servants working for the state and local government in Zamfara began receiving the leave grant, according to a release signed and issued to Newsmen by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Suleiman Bala Idiris.

Reports have it that there was wild jubilation among families, and friends of the Civil Servants in Gusau as the Civil Servants began the collection of the Ramadan Bonus.

According to him, the leave grant paid as a Ramadan Bonus is a welfare package given to all civil servants to mitigate the country’s current economic conditions.

The statement emphasized that Governor Lawal’s administration has been worker-friendly. “Upon assumption in office, Governor Lawal settled outstanding salaries owed by the previous government, paid the backlog of gratuities, and approved a 13th-month salary for the state’s workers.

“Due to the country’s current economic circumstances, Governor Lawal has decided to show gratitude for the hard work and commitment of the civil servants and political appointees. As a kind gesture, he has approved the payment of a leave grant to all workers.

“The governor has always been committed to civil servants’ welfare, ensuring they receive their salaries and bonuses on time. The payment of the leave grant is just another example of the governor’s concern for the well-being of the people of Zamfara State.

“The government has already disbursed payments for leave grants to state and local government workers and pensioners. Additionally, political appointees received a bonus to assist them during the holy month of Ramadan.”