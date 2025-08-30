Zamfara Govt, MSI Nigeria Mark Int’l Youth Day

The Zamfara State Ministry of Health, in partnership with MSI Nigeria Reproductive Choices, have joined the global community to celebrate the 2025 International Youth Day, tagged ‘Local Youth Action for SDGs and beyond’.

The commemoration brought together more than 200 young people and created a safe, stigma-free platform for open conversations on Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) held at the College of Health Nursing Sciences, Gusau.

The celebration was aimed to equip students with accurate, youth-friendly information, strengthen their leadership potential, and position them as advocates for healthier communities.

Speaking, the College Provost, RN Zayyanu Muhammad Isah, applauded MSI Nigeria Reproductive Choices for selecting the institution to host the celebration.

He described the students as some of the most promising health professionals in training, noting that the program would further prepare them for leadership roles in the healthcare sector.

He also requested the continuity of such engagements, which would no doubt strengthen their capacity in shaping the future of youth health leadership.

In a remark by the Regional Manager (North-West 2) of MSI Nigeria Reproductive Choices, Dr. Abdulrahman Ibrahim Zagga, informed that the organisation is working with the Zamfara State Government to ensure access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health (SRH) information and care.

“At MSI Nigeria Reproductive Choices, we believe that young people, women, and communities deserve accurate information and quality services to make informed choices about their health,” he said.

He added that this partnership is further strengthened through support for menstrual hygiene management, gender-based violence (GBV) response, and Cervical Cancer Screening and Preventive Therapy (CCSPT), all delivered as part of MSI’s broader SRH services.

The commemoration reinforced the importance of youth engagement in driving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and emphasised the critical role of young health professionals in shaping inclusive, resilient, and healthier societies.