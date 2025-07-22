Zamfara Govt Gives Reason For Updating Business Laws

The Zamfara State Government has explained why it amended some business-enabling laws and established five small claims courts, saying it’s for the betterment of the business class in the state.

This was disclosed yesterday by the state’s Deputy Governor, Mallam Mani Mummuni, during a town hall meeting with stakeholders on State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER), organized by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), held at the JB Yakubu Secretariat, Dr. Garba Nadama Hall in Gusau, the state capital.

The deputy governor explained that PEBEC was established to oversee Nigeria’s Business Environment Reforms Intervention, with a dual mandate of removing bureaucratic and legislative constraints to doing business.

He said: “Zamfara State Government has keyed into this very important initiative of the Federal Government by constituting the State Ease of Doing Business Council. “However, the program was also domesticated under the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER)”.