Zamfara Govt Employs 2000 Teachers To Revamp Education Sector

Share

On Wednesday, the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, approved the employment of 2000 teachers in the state’s secondary schools.

New Telegraph reports that the Governor gave this approval while presiding over the state’s Executive Council meeting at the Government House Council Chamber in Gusau,

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, who said the recruitment would help to boost the personnel capacity of the state’s secondary education.

Idris explained that the employment was in line with Governor Lawal’s priority for the education sector.

According to the statement, the first set of 500 teachers to be employed would be for critical subjects including, English, mathematics, chemistry, physics, biology, ICT, and entrepreneurship studies.

He wrote: “Governor Dauda Lawal, in his commitment to revamp education in Zamfara State, has, on November 14, 2023, declared a state of emergency in the educational sector.

“The government will employ 2,000 qualified teachers to help improve and revitalize the education sector.

READ ALSO:

“The teachers are to be employed in phases to ensure that the right people of quality to address especially critical areas of need in our schools are employed without any wrongdoing.

“The recruitment is part of the AGILE Program and aims to completely reverse the rot in the education sector and improve the quality of teaching and students in our schools throughout the state.

“We are starting with employing 500 teachers in the first quarter of this year. In the first instance, emphasis should be placed on teachers in critical subjects like English, mathematics, chemistry, physics, biology, ICT, and entrepreneurship studies,”

Share

Please follow and like us: