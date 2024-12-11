Zamfara Govt Dismisses Maradun Kidnap Reports

Share

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has refuted claims of a mass kidnapping in Maradun Local Government Area, dismissing the reports as inaccurate.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Governor Lawal said, “I am not aware that 50 people were kidnapped in Maradun. Whosoever gave you that information is not correct.”

The governor emphasized that the state government is collaborating closely with security agencies, including the police and military, to address insecurity.

According to Lawal, these efforts have significantly reduced kidnapping incidents, with no major cases reported in Zamfara over the past six months.

On negotiations with bandits, Lawal firmly rejected the idea.

“I am not in a rush to negotiate with bandits. Negotiations should only occur from a position of strength, not weakness.”

The governor also weighed in on the controversial tax reform bills proposed by the federal government.

He expressed concerns that financially weaker states might struggle to survive under the new tax regime and called for careful deliberation.

Lawal’s stance comes amid widespread criticism of the tax reform bills by the National Economic Council (NEC) and northern governors, who argue that some provisions could adversely affect state economies.

The Zamfara State government remains committed to improving security and addressing economic challenges through strategic collaborations and careful policy reviews.

