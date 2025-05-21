Zamfara Govt Debunks Report Of Christian Convert Facing Sharia Trial

Share

The Zamfara State Government has categorically denied reports claiming that a young woman named Zainab Muhammadu is facing trial in a Sharia Court for converting from Islam to Christianity.

The state government described the story as entirely false, malicious, and aimed at inciting religious tension.

In a statement released on Tuesday by Suleiman Bala Idris, spokesperson to Governor Dauda Lawal, the government condemned the report as fake news originated by “enemies of peace” and amplified by Sahara Reporters, an online platform the government accused of consistently publishing unverified stories.

“The attention of the Zamfara State Government has been drawn to mischievous fake news circulating about a 22-year-old Miss Zainab Muhammadu, who is allegedly facing the death penalty for converting to Christianity,” the statement read.

“We want to categorically state that it is the handiwork of enemies of peace, who are hellbent on creating tension where there is none,” Idris emphasized.

According to the government, thorough investigations were carried out involving key authorities, including the Grand Khadi of the Zamfara Sharia Court of Appeal, who confirmed that no such case exists before any Sharia Court in the state.

To further discredit the report, the government disclosed that the image used in the fabricated story was not that of any Nigerian citizen, but rather of a woman named Aalia from Texas, United States.

The statement criticized online platforms for engaging in “yellow journalism” and spreading false narratives sourced from social media without verification.

“We are living in intriguing times. Media platforms that should provide the public with verified stories are becoming complacent, merely copying and pasting content from social media accounts eager for likes and comments,” Idris stated.

Calling the story “a failed attempt to disrupt peace in Zamfara and the nation at large,” the government urged security agencies to launch a thorough investigation into the origin of the report and prosecute those found responsible.

“The Zamfara State Government believes it is essential to clarify that nothing of this nature is happening in the state. We urge all citizens to remain calm and avoid sharing unverified information,” the statement concluded.

This firm denial comes as tensions over religious freedom and misinformation continue to challenge public trust and interfaith harmony in Nigeria.

