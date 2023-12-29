Zamfara Govt. Closes 11 Cattle Markets

The Zamfara State Government has again closed down eleven cattle markets across the state until further notice. The State Commissioner of Information, Munnir Haidara, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau yesterday. He said that security reports showed that bandits were using those markets to sell their rustled cows.

The affected markets, according to the commissioner, includes Tsafe and Bilbis markets in Tsafe Local Government Area, Jangebe market in Talata-Mafara LGA and Wuya market in Anka area. Other markets were Magazine Diddi market in Maradun LGA, Galadi market in Shinkafi LGA, Mada market in Gusau LGA and Sabon Birnin Danali in Birnin Magaji LGA.

The rest are Kokiya, Chigama and Nasarawar Godel markets all in Birnin Magaji LGA. Haidara said the state government found it necessary to close down those markets due to security reports that the bandits are conniving with some unscrupulous elements to sell off their rustled cows in those markets. He said that the state government had directed the security agents to ensure total compliance and arrest any person who violated the order.

“The security personnel have since been directed to arrest any person found in these affected markets,” he added. He called on the people of the state to abide by the order and cooperate with the state government in its efforts to rid the state of bandit.