Zamfara Govt Adopts 6-Year-Old Boy Who Vow To Avenge Father’s Death

The Zamfara State Government has adopted a six-year-old boy whose video was trending on social media, where he expressed grief over the killing of his father and claimed he would take revenge.

The state government through the Ministry of Women Affairs, Children, and Social Development made this known while receiving the child and his mother in the office of the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Children, and Social Development, Dr Nafisa Maraduna.

Speaking in a statement issued by the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Isah, the commissioner explained that her initial directive came from the state governor’s wife, Hajiya Huriya Lawal.

According to the commissioner, Her mission was to locate the boy and his mother in order for the state government to offer them assistance for improved living conditions and provide the necessary counselling.

“The boy will be receiving counselling from specialists to improve his life and thinking in order to avoid what may happen in future,” the commissioner added.

“We have supported the child’s mother with capital to start a business to ease her pain.”

The statement said the boy and his mother thanked the governor’s wife for the kind gesture, and the mother added that she would also assist in counselling the child.