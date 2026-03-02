Zamfara Gov’s Wife Rounds Up Distribution Of 50,000 Ramadan Packages

Zamfara State First Lady, Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has successfully concluded the 2026 statewide Ramadan food package distribution tour with the offer of 50,000 food packages to vulnerable households across 14 local government areas of the state been marked as a humanitarian intervention.

The statewide outreach, which culminated in a closing ceremony in Gusau, the state capital, followed a comprehensive and inclusive distribution schedule designed to ensure equitable access for beneficiaries in urban and rural communities.

The tour commenced from Shinkafi and Zurmi, proceeded to Birnin Magaji and Kaura Namoda, continued through Gummi and Bukkuyum, then Anka and Talata Mafara, followed by Maradun and Bakura, as well as Maru and Bungudu, before concluding in Tsafe and Gusau.

Each of the 50,000 food packages contained 20kg of Rice, Beans, Maize, Millet, 5kg of Sugar, Spaghetti, Cooking Oil, and Clothing materials for women. The intervention was carefully structured to cushion the economic impact of rising food costs and provide meaningful relief to families observing the holy month of Ramadan.

To strengthen transparency, accountability and community ownership, ward-level distribution committees were inaugurated across the State.

These committees worked closely with Local Government Chairmen and community stakeholders to identify deserving beneficiaries and supervise the distribution process. The Governor’s wife always emphasises zero tolerance for diversion or favouritism, revealing its commitment to fairness and integrity.

In addition to the general distribution, the First Lady, in her capacity as Ambassador of the Zakkat and Endowment Board, supervised a targeted Ramadan intervention for widows, orphans and other vulnerable groups. Beneficiaries under this special category received 25kg of rice, ₦20,000 in cash support and clothing materials to further ease their hardship during the fasting period.

The First Lady expressed profound appreciation to the Governor of the state, Dauda Lawal, for his support and continued commitment to policies and programmes that prioritise the welfare and dignity of citizens. She prayed for Almighty Allah to grant him strength, wisdom and continued success in steering the affairs of the state.