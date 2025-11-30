Zamfara Gov’s Wife Launches Medical Outreach

Wife of the Zamfara State Governor, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, has launched a large-scale medical outreach and community health intervention as part of the 2025 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

The exercise, held at the Emir’s Palace in Gusau, provided essential healthcare services to men, women, and children from the host community.

The outreach featured free screenings, consultations, and treatment for common illnesses including malaria, typhoid, hypertension, diabetes, and cholera. Beneficiaries also received expert referrals and free medications.

Addressing participants, Hajiya Huriyya emphasized that access to healthcare is a fundamental right. She reaffirmed the commitment of the Huriyya Dauda Lawal Initiative to bridging healthcare gaps in underserved communities and ensuring that every resident—regardless of age or gender—receives quality medical attention.

She commended Governor Dauda Lawal for declaring a State of Emergency on Health, describing the move as pivotal to improving service delivery across the state. She also appreciated the Zamfara State chapter of the Association of Resident Doctors for their professionalism and partnership.

Speaking at the event, the Association’s President, Dr. Ibrahim Muhammad Dauran, thanked the First Lady for her consistent sponsorship of the medical outreach, noting that last year’s edition benefited more than 1,700 people. He praised her dedication to strengthening the state’s healthcare system.

In a goodwill message, His Royal Highness, Sarkin Katsinan Gusau, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim Bello, expressed gratitude to the First Lady for prioritising vulnerable groups and extending the outreach to men. He prayed for her continued success and for the progress of the state.

The outreach is part of a broader campaign promoting health, compassion, and community service. Other activities include school-based sensitisation, public advocacy drives, online safety workshops, and grassroots engagement sessions.

Hajiya Huriyya urged residents to maintain good sanitation practices, noting that a clean environment is essential in preventing disease outbreaks. She thanked partners and volunteers for their support and prayed for lasting peace and prosperity in the state.